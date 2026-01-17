Meghan appears to join viral 2016 throwback trend on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex appears to have joined the viral 2016 throwback trend on Instagram days before her husband is expected to appear in court in the UK.

Meghan posted a video online of her dancing with her husband which was filmed by their daughter, then appeared to join the viral 2016 throwback trend – in which people have been posting images from a decade ago to Instagram – as she also shared a photo of her and Harry with their arms around each other while standing in water outside.

Meghan and Harry met in 2016 and went to Botswana for their third date.

She shared the video and photo with the caption: “When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there.

“cred: our daughter.”

In the video, which she posted to her Instagram and credited to their daughter, Princess Lilibet, the couple hold hands and spin around while barefoot on grass.

The song So Easy (To Fall In Love) by Olivia Dean was chosen to play over the video.

It comes as Harry is expected to appear in court next week to give evidence in his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Harry and a group of six others are bringing the claim at the High Court in London, alleging that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations.

The group includes Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.

Harry is expected to give evidence lasting a full day next Thursday, according to a draft trial timetable seen on Thursday.