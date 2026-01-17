Labour government in Scotland would pose ‘threat to jobs’, SNP claims

A Labour government in Edinburgh would be a “threat to Scottish jobs”, the SNP has claimed.

The party’s economy spokesman Dave Doogan pointed to increased unemployment since Labour took office at Westminster in 2024 as a potential risk to jobs north of the border if Anas Sarwar wins May’s election.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics collated by the House of Commons Library, unemployment rates have increased from 4.2% in the three months before the last general election to 5.1% in the three months to October last year.

SNP MP Dave Doogan said a Labour government in Scotland could ‘undo the success’ of John Swinney’s SNP (Jane Barlow/PA)

During that period, the number of people out of work increased by 352,000, with Mr Doogan pointing to policies such as the employer national insurance contribution rise as the reason behind the “crisis”.

In the most recent figures, the Scottish unemployment rate sat at 3.8%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024.

Mr Doogan said: “The UK jobs market has significantly weakened under the Labour Government, and the UK now faces a growing unemployment crisis as a result of damaging Labour Party policies like the national insurance tax hike and the thousands of Scottish jobs Keir Starmer is destroying in Scotland’s energy sector with his tax on Scotland’s energy.

“The blame for this UK jobs crisis lies squarely with the Labour Government – and all the evidence suggests it will get worse, not better.

“It shows the Labour Party is a threat to Scottish jobs, can’t be trusted on the economy, and could undo the success John Swinney’s SNP Government has had in creating jobs and reducing unemployment in Scotland to the lowest levels in Britain.

“Under John Swinney, the SNP Government is creating jobs and strengthening the economy – but the Labour Party is destroying them and causing chaos.

“It shows why it’s vital to vote SNP at the Scottish elections in May to sack Keir Starmer, protect Scottish jobs and secure a fresh start with independence.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “There are over 350,000 more people in work this year, with the rate of inactivity at its joint lowest in over five years.

“To address the unemployment challenge this Government inherited, we are investing £1.5 billion to deliver 50,000 apprenticeships and 350,000 new workplace opportunities for young people.

“Alongside this, Alan Milburn’s investigation will help us understand the root causes to youth unemployment.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “After nearly two decades in power, the biggest threat to jobs in Scotland is an SNP government that has run out of ideas.

“Labour is investing an additional £10.3 billion for Scotland, but the SNP’s obsession with waste and incompetence means Scots are paying more and getting less.

“People across Scotland can see the reality after 19 Swinney budgets – an economy that isn’t growing, public services on their knees, and families being left behind.

“Scotland needs a new direction, and only Scottish Labour can deliver it.”