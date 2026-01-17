Kemi Badenoch dismisses Reform’s May defection deadline for Tories

Kemi Badenoch has suggested Reform UK have set a deadline for Tory MPs to defect because they fear no one else will join them, after she lost frontbencher Robert Jenrick to the party this week.

Mr Jenrick’s sudden defection came hours after Mrs Badenoch dismissed him as shadow justice secretary and suspended him from the Conservative Party, accusing him of plotting to jump ship to Reform.

Nigel Farage and his head of policy Zia Yusuf have indicated May 7 would be a cut-off point for admitting Conservative defectors to their party.

Robert Jenrick with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage at a press conference in Westminster, where it was announced the former Conservative MP has joined Reform (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Asked if she would be on high alert for MPs potentially seeking to switch sides ahead of the date, which is when crucial local elections take place, the opposition leader told the Press Association: “I think people should be wondering why they set that deadline.

“Perhaps they’re worried that they’re not going to get anyone anymore.

“But to be honest, this is a distraction from the serious things that are happening in the country right now.

“Reform love talking about defections and themselves and polls. We’re talking about the country and what matters to you.”

She told broadcasters it had been an “interesting week”.

“But I’ve been pleased that I’ve been able to show the party, as well as the country, that I’m a woman of my word, that I give people a chance.

“But if there is any sort of behaviour that shows a lack of integrity, that shows a lack of loyalty, a lack of seriousness and just a focus on pure self-interest, that’s not something that I will be tolerating in my Conservative Party.”