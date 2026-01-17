Four police hurt and 14 arrests made during Iranian embassy protest

Four officers were injured and 14 people arrested during a protest at the Iranian embassy in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The arrests were made on suspicion of offences including violent disorder and trespass on Friday, the force said.

The officers sustained minor injuries.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show protesters being arrested and others with injuries.

One of those arrested is alleged to have climbed the building in Kensington and removed an Iranian flag.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “During a protest at the Iranian Embassy on Friday January 16, a protester illegally accessed private property and climbed across multiple balconies onto the terrace of the embassy and removed its flag.

“An effort was made by a group of protestors to prevent his lawful arrest, and dispersal tactics were used by officers to ensure the safety of those concerned and prevent further disorder.

“Officers were able to arrest the man on suspicion of criminal damage, trespass on diplomatic property and assaulting police. He remains in police custody.

“A further 13 arrests were made for several offences, including violent disorder, assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage and trespass on diplomatic premises.

“Four officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.”

The Metropolitan Police previously said additional officers had been deployed and a section 35 order was put in place to help disperse crowds.