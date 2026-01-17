Chance of snow forecast with temperatures expected to plummet again

Colder temperatures could return again at the end of the month after Storm Goretti battered parts of the UK with wind, snow and heavy rain.

There is an increased chance that conditions will turn colder towards the end of the month, the Met Office said.

Storm Goretti, described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England earlier this month.

Police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall.

Flights were cancelled, trains disrupted and hundreds of schools closed by the wintry weather.

The Met Office has said as of next week the UK will “see a battle between Atlantic weather systems attempting to arrive from the west while high pressure and colder conditions attempt to exert some influence from the east”.

Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected to dominate, with cloudy, changeable conditions with showers and average temperatures, the forecaster said.

Then towards the end of the month there is an increased chance that it will turn colder, with the potential for snow.

A spokesperson said: “This aspect of the forecast is still somewhat uncertain but the potential transition to colder weather also increases the chance of snow across parts of the country.”