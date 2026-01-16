West Midlands Police chief to retire after Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban criticism

The Chief Constable of West Midlands Police is to retire instead of being sacked after his force faced criticism over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a match against Aston Villa.

Craig Guildford, 52, will step down with immediate effect as the head of the force following mounting pressure for him to quit over the controversy.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in the senior police boss after a “damning” watchdog review showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police.

West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster making a statement to the media outside Lloyd House, the headquarters of West Midlands Police, in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Guildford’s decision to retire was announced on Friday by West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster, who had the power to sack him.

Mr Foster, speaking outside police headquarters in Birmingham, welcomed the decision and said Mr Guildford “acted with honour”.

He said: “I am pleased this outcome has been reached having regard to due process and the law.

“That has prevented what might otherwise have been a complex procedure that would have caused significant distraction, impact and cost to West Midlands Police and the wider West Midlands.

“West Midlands Police have been subjected to understandable intense and significant oversight and scrutiny as a consequence of events that led to the recommendation it made to the safety advisory group (SAG).”

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park in November by the local SAG, which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

The Home Secretary had ordered the policing watchdog to review the decision-making around the ban, which she said on Wednesday showed “confirmation bias” and a “failure of leadership” in West Midlands Police.

Reacting to Mr Guildford’s retirement on Friday, Ms Mahmood said he has “done the right thing”.

She said: “The findings of the chief inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police.

“By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today.

“I would like to acknowledge his years of service. And I pay tribute to the work of the officers in West Midlands Police, who keep their community safe every day.

“Today marks a crucial first step to rebuilding trust and confidence in the force amongst all the communities they serve.”

Mr Guildford first became a police constable in 1994 and has served as the head of West Midlands Police since 2022.

The Guardian reported he will be entitled to his full pension.

It is understood it is a decision for police and crime commissioners to consider the forfeiture of a police officer’s pension, or it is forfeited when they have been convicted of a criminal offence.

Mr Foster told reporters that Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green has been appointed Acting Chief Constable as the force seeks to “rebuild trust and confidence” across the West Midlands.