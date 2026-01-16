West Midlands police boss ‘due to retire’ amid Maccabi fan ban fallout

The chief constable of West Midlands police is to retire after his force faced criticism over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa, it has been reported.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in Chief Constable Craig Guildford on Wednesday to run the force but the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands Simon Foster declined to sack him from running the second largest force in the country.

Mr Foster, who is the only person with the power to sack Mr Guildford, will speak to reporters at 4pm on Friday outside police headquarters in Birmingham.

The Guardian newspaper which reported Mr Guildford’s decision said he will be entitled to his full pension.