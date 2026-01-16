Tour de France in Edinburgh tipped to attract crowds of up to 1m

Up to a million sports fans could come to Edinburgh next summer to watch the start of the Tour de France cycle race, organisers have said.

Paul Bush, Grand Depart GB managing director for the race in 2027, predicts between 10 and 15 million people could watch the race and the women’s contest when both come to the UK next year.

He was speaking after it was announced that the Tour de France will have stages in Scotland, England and Wales in 2027 – with riders starting the race in the Scottish capital for the first time.

(PA Graphics)

That could attract crowds of between 500,000 and one million, Mr Bush said.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme: “If you think back to 2023 and the cycling world championships in Glasgow, we had half a million people on the streets for the men’s road race, and 450,000 for the women’s.

“It will be in excess of that.

“I think we could get between half a million and a million people in Edinburgh.

“People travel from all over the world for this event, it’s one of those bucket list events, and it is free.”

The Tour de France is the third biggest sporting event in the world, he added, and with the women’s version of the race, the Tour de France Femmes avec Swift, also staging part of its contest in England, Mr Bush said next year would be an “historic first” with the two events potentially attracting “between 10 and 15 million on to the streets of the nation”.

He added: “And it’s a free event, which in this day and age when sporting events have been criticised for the cost of tickets for events, we are really special.”

He described the cycle race as being the “greatest sporting event on the planet”, adding: “It’s the hardest test of an athlete, 21 days in the saddle, covering thousands of kilometres.”

The opening stage of next year’s Tour de France will see cyclists race from Edinburgh to Carlisle on July 2, making their way through a series of towns in the Scottish Borders, including Galashiels, Melrose, Selkirk, Hawick.

“It’s incredibly exciting and very privileged for Scotland to host the first stage,” Mr Bush added.

That stage is “quite flat”, he said, and will “probably be a sprinters stage”, adding subsequent routes between Keswick and Liverpool and then down into Wales would be “a little bit tougher”.

But he added: “We’ll see some fantastic sights on the road, we will see lots of street parties, we will see old people’s homes on the side of the road having fun. It just brings some joy back into life.

“Christian Prudhomme, who is the race director, when I was with him last year in France said ‘every day we bring joy to the communities of France’.

“That is one of our key targets for next year, both in Scotland and the whole of the UK.”