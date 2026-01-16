Producer concerned for safety of ‘human swan’ expedition cameraman, inquiry told

A wildlife documentary producer has told an inquiry she was concerned about a cameraman’s safety when she saw him using a handheld camera to film a Facebook Live shortly before he died in a mid-air paramotor collision with colleague Sacha Dench.

Dan Burton, 54, was killed when his paramotor collided with one flown by Ms Dench, who is known as the “human swan”, while they worked together on a documentary about climate change in September 2021.

Climate activist Ms Dench had previously received acclaim for a similar expedition, recounted in BBC documentary Flight Of The Swans.

Ms Dench survived the crash but suffered serious injuries while attempting a 3,000-mile, round-Britain paramotor challenge to highlight climate change ahead of the Cop26 conference.

The crash happened near Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland, and a fatal accident inquiry is being heard at Tain Sheriff Court – with a hearing taking place virtually on Friday.

Amber Eames, who directed and produced Flight Of The Swans in 2016-17, told the inquiry “flying and filming is not something that really happens by one person”, and she had imposed protocols on the previous project to mitigate risks.

She was not involved with the 2021 round-Britain attempt but watched a Facebook Live made by Mr Burton, who she described as a friend and colleague.

The 53-second Facebook Live was shown to the inquiry by fiscal depute Jemma Eadie. It showed wobbly footage of terrain and coastline, before swivelling to show the pilot’s lap.

Ms Eames confirmed it was the footage she had seen described as “handheld”.

She told the inquiry the protocols to divide tasks were “good practice” learned on safety courses, and avoided “task-loading” – causing distraction for people in dangerous situations such as pilots or divers by creating additional responsibilities.

Ms Eames, who said she had worked in around 40 countries and had organised training courses for a crew of 15 people before Flight Of The Swans, said that documentary had relied upon fixed-camera rigged up to paramotors, drones which were operated by separate pilots, and by additional crew filming from the ground and in a light aircraft.

She said she was concerned when she saw the Facebook Live video at around 4pm on September 18 2021, and later found out Mr Burton, from Devon, had died.

Ms Eames said: “At the time I was concerned because the shot wasn’t settling and I could see the person that was filming was airborne.

“I had concerns, especially because Dan Burton was a wonderful cameraman… and he was always keen to do more filming.

Sacha Dench previous expedition was recounted in the documentary Flight Of The Swans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We had spoken quite extensively about limiting the flying in filming and I put in place other ways to capture the pilots, so Dan could fulfil his main role as support pilot.

“When I saw the Live I commented to my friend when she arrived that I was concerned because the shot didn’t settle, I was concerned. It was only the next day that I heard about the accident. There was nothing in the video that showed anything of an accident.

“I was only concerned as the shot didn’t settle and I worried about multi-tasking.”

Ms Eames also told the inquiry she had had a “disagreement” with Ms Dench about filming with a selfie stick while working on Flight Of The Swans, but accepted the environmentalist was “perfectly qualified to say what she was happy to do”.

Ms Eames said: “My protocol was to take filming away from pilots so they could focus on flying and we could take pressure off from the ground and air. Any filming using a selfie stick was from their own discretion.”

She also said a cameraman had resigned in Russia due to safety concerns while working on Flight Of The Swans.

She told the inquiry she had called for a ground manager to be appointed on that expedition.

The inquiry continues.