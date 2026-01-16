Politics needs to reconnect with ordinary people – UUP leader-elect Jon Burrows

The Ulster Unionist Party leader-elect Jon Burrows has said politics needs to “reconnect with ordinary people and better their lives”.

The former senior police officer emerged as the sole candidate to follow current UUP leader Mike Nesbitt as nominations closed on Thursday evening.

He is making a joint bid alongside Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong, who is running to become the next deputy leader.

Ulster Unionist MLA Jon Burrows, alongside MLA Diana Armstrong who is backing his bid and running to be deputy leader herself, on steps of Parliament Buildings (David Young/PA)

Current deputy leader Robbie Butler ruled himself out earlier in the day.

Mr Burrows is expected to be formally ratified at an extraordinary general meeting of the party on January 31.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Burrows who was co-opted as the party’s North Antrim MLA last August, said he has been “overwhelmed by the widespread support from every corner of the party”.

“To be the candidate for leadership fills me with immense pride and renewed energy,” he said.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve a strong, confident, and pragmatic Ulster Unionist Party, one that delivers for them, addresses the current challenges in Northern Ireland with honesty, and strengthens the union in the long term.

“Politics across Northern Ireland needs to reconnect with ordinary people and be relentlessly focused on bettering their lives.”

He paid tribute to Mr Nesbitt as a “natural leader who cares profoundly about both the union and our party”.

“When Mike decided to step down, I was overwhelmed by the widespread support from every corner of the party for assured, coherent, and positive leadership, leadership passionate about the union and our people,” he said.

“It felt right to step up, because I want to lead a party that is confident, clear, solution focused, and whose policies are anchored in common sense and evidence, not ideology.

“As a relative newcomer to public representation elected politics but with deep public service experience, I bring fresh energy to renew our party at all levels, while honouring its proud traditions of service, honesty, and pragmatism.

“I am determined to break down barriers and attract more women and young people to our politics, and I look forward to developing plans to achieve both.”

Mr Burrows also hailed Ms Armstrong, as a person “driven by service, positivity, and commitment to rural communities and meaningful change”.

“Together, we will provide the united, dynamic leadership our party needs,” he said.

“In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to engaging with colleagues, members, and the public to share my vision for a revitalised and election‑ready Ulster Unionist Party, one that tackles health, education, and economic challenges head on; rebuilds trust; combats the Windsor Framework; and champions a positive future for the Union and Northern Ireland.

“We have much to be proud of in Northern Ireland, but there is also much to address, and that task is urgent.

“I am enthusiastic about the next chapter of Ulster Unionism and honoured to lead it forward.”