No action against Reform councillor over threat to punch colleague ‘in the jaw’

A Reform councillor will face no sanctions for saying he would punch a colleague “right in the jaw” after a heated video meeting was leaked.

Kent County Councillor Peter Osborne was facing a complaint signed by leaders of the opposition groups over a message he sent in autumn last year.

It came after a video of Kent County Council’s (KCC) leader Linden Kemkaran shouting and swearing at fellow Reform members was leaked.

Councillor Peter Osborne in a WhatsApp group with other Reform members responding to the leaked video last year (Uncredited handout/PA)

On a Whatsapp group with dozens of councillors, Mr Osborne wrote: “I’m hoping this mole is a bloke so I can punch him right in the jaw.”

The council has since informed KCC group leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Greens, Labour, Conservatives and Independent Reformers that their joint complaint has been rejected and no further action will be taken on the issue.

Reform UK saw the complaint as “vexatious” while opposition leaders have expressed “disappointment” and “concern” over KCC’s decision.

In the initial complaint signed by the opposition group leaders, they said Mr Osborne had breached the code of conduct, specifically carrying out an act of harassment or bullying, which includes “intimidating behaviour”.

The complaint read: “It appears to us self-evidently likely that other KCC members might have apprehended a risk of violence from Mr Osborne or would have been distressed to read this message.

“There is a clear risk that a message like this will create a hostile or intimidating environment.”

The Press Association understands that KCC did not believe the remark was serious enough to warrant action, and did not think Mr Osborne was acting as a councillor when he sent the message.

The council also told the complainants that nothing would be gained from further action because the incident was already in the public domain.

In November, KentOnline reported that Mr Osborne said his message was sent in “frustration” rather than “malice” and he admitted there was “never an excuse” for violence.

Leader of the opposition at KCC, Liberal Democrat Antony Hook said: “Many people will be disappointed with the decision. I disagree with the reasons given and in my view it is unacceptable for a councillor to tell their colleagues that they want to punch one of them.

Ex-Reform councillors have called Reform’s response to the incident “hypocritical” after councillors were allegedly removed for Whatsapp communications following the leaked video.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is accompanied by councillor Brian Collins and the head of Kent County Council, Linden Kemkaran as he poses for a photo with members of KCC (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Bill Barrett, now leader of the Independent Reformers Group, said: “I find it very worrying that the case against Cllr Osborne has been dismissed.

“Apparently a councillor can say anything threatening or insulting they like on internal political WhatsApp groups and there is no sanction.

“I also find it incredibly hypocritical of Reform UK at KCC who expelled seven members of their own party for WhatsApp Messages and the like that weren’t threatening or with physical threats attached.”

A KCC spokesperson said: “Matters relating to any individual Member Code of Conduct complaints are not discussed with the public.”

Reform UK declined to provide a comment.