Kemi Badenoch hails Russell Findlay as ‘best person’ to be first minister

The Conservative leader was speaking during a visit to Aberdeen on Friday.

By contributor Craig Paton, Press Association Scotland Deputy Political Editor
Published
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch hailed Scottish Tory counterpart Russell Findlay, right, as a man of integrity (Jane Barlow/PA)

Russell Findlay is the best person to be Scotland’s first minister, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said.

Mrs Badenoch was speaking as the Scottish Tories fell to fourth in a recent poll ahead of May’s Holyrood election, with a projection suggesting the party could win as few as 12 seats.

The Tory leader praised her Scottish counterpart’s “integrity”, telling journalists during a visit to Aberdeen on Friday: “The only poll that matters is the election, and I have here the very best person to be the first minister of Scotland.

“Russell Findlay is a man of integrity, unlike other party leaders in Scotland, who are away with the fairies.

Kemi Badenoch, Russell Findlay and Andrew Bowie speaking at the side of a pool, with several people in a lifeboat in the water
Kemi Badenoch, Russell Findlay and Andrew Bowie visited 3T Training Services in Aberdeen on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He is someone who is actually grounded, working hard for the people here.

“We were speaking to Scotch whisky yesterday, we’re talking to the oil and gas sector today – we care about people’s jobs, we care about people’s lives, and I know that during this campaign the Scottish people will see that.”

Asked if the Scottish Tories can make a difference in the election after their fall in the polls compared to a surging Reform UK, Mrs Badenoch said: “We can and we will.”

Polling has consistently predicted a substantial drop in seats for the Scottish Tories, with the party internally bracing for a bad result as it continues to deal with the fallout from the final few years of Conservative rule at Westminster.

Mrs Badenoch finished a two-day visit north of the border on Friday by touring an offshore training centre with Mr Findlay and shadow Scottish secretary Andrew Bowie.