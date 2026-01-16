Government issued contempt of court warning over Sturgeon investigation ruling

The Scottish Government has been warned it risks contempt of court action after it missed a deadline to release files relating to an investigation into whether former first minister Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code.

The Scottish Information Commissioner said the Government had told him about their decision just minutes before the deadline passed.

David Hamilton ruled last November that the Government wrongly withheld information relating to the probe into whether the former SNP leader breached the code in dealings with her predecessor, the late Alex Salmond, during harassment allegations.

Mr Hamilton told ministers they must release some of the written evidence used in the investigation by January 15.

The Government has lodged an appeal at the Court of Session against a ruling by the Information Commissioner (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I have now instructed the commencement of our non-compliance procedures following a late intimation to me that the Scottish Government would fail to meet the deadline set,” the Information Commissioner said.

“I am of the view that the Scottish Government practice of last-minute communication on cases relating to the Hamilton Inquiry reflects poorly on the ministers and disrespects the applicant and wider Scottish public on a matter of significant public interest

“If the Scottish Government fail to comply with my decision by 22 January 2026, I will not hesitate to refer the matter to the Court of Session.

“The Court may investigate the matter and treat the failure to comply as contempt of court.”

Last week, the Scottish Government announced it would appeal the ruling at the Court of Session, saying: “We consider that the Commissioner erred in relation to the law on whether the information can be withheld because it risks breaching contempt of court orders.

“The Scottish Government cannot release information which would amount to a contempt of court.”

The issue dates back to March 2021, when independent adviser James Hamilton KC cleared the then first minister of breaching the ministerial code.

A freedom of information (FoI) request was then made to the Scottish Government for all written evidence used in the investigation.

The Government had originally insisted that as Mr Hamilton was an independent adviser on the ministerial code he was not subject to freedom of information legislation.

However, the Information Commissioner intervened, ordering the Government to look at the case again.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was cleared of breaching the ministerial code by senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton (Jane Barlow/PA)

While ministers challenged this decision in the Court of Session, their appeal was refused.

In the wake of this, some information was supplied in January 2024 but the Government withheld further details, citing various exemptions under FoI laws.

The Information Commissioner then found the Scottish Government had failed to accurately interpret the scope of the request for information.

Mr Hamilton criticised the Government over its handling of the case, saying it was only through the “diligence” of his staff that “failures” were uncovered – branding this “particularly disappointing”.

He also criticised the Government for “failing to disclose some information which fell within the scope of the applicant’s request and which it did not specifically identify as being exempt from disclosure”.

Mr Hamilton added the Government had been “wrongly withholding some information under the exemptions”.

In his ruling, he also stressed he was “acutely aware of the sensitivity of the subject matter of the request and, consequently, some of the withheld information”.