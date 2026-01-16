Former PM Sir Tony Blair chosen by Donald Trump for Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair will be part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace” aimed at preventing future conflict in the territory, the White House has announced.

Sir Tony’s name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials as part of a “founding executive board” to lead long-term peace efforts in the Middle East, published by the White House.

The list also included US secretary of state Marco Rubio, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

President Donald Trump will chair the board (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The other members were named as billionaire Marc Rowan, World Bank president Ajay Banga and US deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

The founding board – chaired by Mr Trump – will help “operationalise the Board of Peace’s vision”, the White House said, and suggested the individual members of this group would each hold specialist portfolios to help “stabilisation” efforts in Gaza.

In a statement, the White House said the 20-point plan was a road map for “lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region”.

The statement went on: “Each executive board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.”

The former Labour prime minister’s name also appeared on a longer list of names as part of a “Gaza Executive Board”, the purpose of which appears to be advising a newly set up interim government for Gaza.

That interim authority, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, was established on Wednesday, led by “technocratic” Palestinian officials.

Sir Tony and 10 others, including Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner, will support this fledgling government on “effective governance and the delivery of best-in-class services that advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza”.

Mr Trump teased the announcement of the peace board’s membership ahead of time.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, he said: “The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place.”

Sir Tony’s office was contacted for comment.