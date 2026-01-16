Cheryl’s stalker recalled to prison after licence breach

A convicted killer and stalker of Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Daniel Bannister, 51, was jailed for 12 months in September last year after breaching a restraining order by turning up at the singer’s home for a fourth time.

A recall warrant was issued for him on Tuesday following his release from prison.

Bannister was sent back to custody after he was found with alcohol at a bail hostel in breach of his licence conditions, the Sun reported.

Daniel Bannister turned up at the singer’s home for a fourth time last June (Thames Valley Police/PA)

A spokesperson for HM Prison and Probation Service said: “As this case shows, we do not hesitate to send offenders back to prison where necessary if they break the rules.”

Bannister is expected to remain in custody until the end of his sentence, it is understood.

He showed up at Tweedy’s rural home for the fourth time on June 19 last year.

In a victim impact statement, the singer said she was “stunned” when Bannister visited her home yet again, that she had been forced to hire personal security, and he had made her young child scared.

On top of his jail sentence Bannister was also handed a fresh restraining order not to contact Tweedy.

He was jailed for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in March last year for repeatedly turning up at Tweedy’s Buckinghamshire home while under a restraining order.

He was initially jailed for four months in September 2024 where he was handed a three-year restraining order, but breached it by turning up at her home in December.

In 2012, Bannister killed Rajendra Patel, 48, at a south London YMCA shelter and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.