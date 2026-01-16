Charles tells Ukraine: ‘We stand with you’

The King has reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine, telling the nation “we stand with you” as he spoke of his hopes for a lasting peace that safeguards its “security, sovereignty and prosperity”.

Charles’ written comments marked the first anniversary of the 100-Year Partnership between the UK and Ukraine, as the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches at the end of February.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has travelled to Ukraine, according to reports, for a forum of the centenary partnership, to discuss the details of future cooperation between the two nations.

King Charles holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle in June last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King said in his message: “As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country – a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine and the world – my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers.

“I wish, above all, to convey my profound hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that safeguards its security, sovereignty and prosperity, in a way that Ukrainians deserve.

“We stand with you.”

Charles has publicly supported Ukraine since the early period of Russia’s invasion, meeting Ukrainians who have sought sanctuary in the UK at many events, and his recent Christmas Day broadcast featured the choir Songs for Ukraine Chorus.

The UK-Ukraine partnership, formed of a treaty and a political declaration, has a number of key pillars aiming to bolster military collaboration on maritime security.

It will involve co-operation in healthcare and tackling disease, as well as agricultural technology and the space industry.

Charles and Camilla during a visit to Liverpool Central Library to officially mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa (PA)

Ties between the two countries will also be strengthened through cultural exchanges and classroom projects.

Charles also said in his message: “As we celebrate the first anniversary of the 100-Year Partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, I do pray that the flourishing bonds between our two countries may bring some hope and moral support at this most difficult time.

“Ukraine’s most valiant strength in the face of such appalling hardship and pain is an extraordinary example to the world, and I am constantly impressed by the sheer bravery, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people.”