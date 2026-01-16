Badenoch insists ‘Britain is not broken’ in rebuke of defector Jenrick

Britain “is not broken”, Kemi Badenoch has insisted in a rebuke to Robert Jenrick after he defected to Reform UK.

The Conservative leader is attempting to offer a more positive message to voters than her one-time shadow justice secretary, who defected to Nigel Farage’s party on Thursday.

Mr Jenrick described Britain as “broken” – something he blamed on both the Conservatives and the Labour Party – and insisted only Reform could fix it, in a wide-ranging speech on Thursday when he confirmed his defection.

The new Reform recruit hit out at members of the shadow cabinet, singling out Sir Mel Stride and Dame Priti Patel, and criticised them for their part in the previous Conservative government in which he also served.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, Mrs Badenoch attempted to offer a more positive vision of the nation, in an attempt to create a dividing line with Reform.

She said: “Ours is still one of the most successful, resilient and influential countries on Earth. A country that has reinvented itself repeatedly. A country whose people quietly get on with things while politicians argue.

“Telling them their country is finished does not empower the British people – it drags them down.”

She later added: “Yes, Britain’s problems are real, and in some cases getting worse. But Britain is not broken. We are a great country with deep reserves of strength, talent and resilience.

“What has failed is a system that too often rewards process over outcomes and intervention over results. Labour’s answer to every problem is another consultation, another review, another layer of state control. That does not make people richer. It makes them poorer.”

Earlier Mr Jenrick had insisted in an interview with the BBC his defection was “uniting the right”, as he said he had put the country before his allegiance to the Conservative Party.

He also denied that personal ambition had played a role in his defection to Reform after he was sacked from the shadow cabinet.

Mr Jenrick’s sudden defection came hours after Mrs Badenoch dismissed him as shadow justice secretary and suspended him from the Conservative Party, accusing him of plotting to jump ship to Reform.

Although both he and Mr Farage have said his defection had not been planned for Thursday, Mr Jenrick told the BBC he had “resolved” to go during the Christmas break.

But the “final straw” had come during a shadow cabinet away day last week, in which he had argued with fellow frontbenchers about whether Britain was “broken”.

Mr Jenrick said some colleagues had agreed with him that Britain was broken, but argued they could not say so publicly because the Conservatives were responsible.

On a visit to Aberdeen on Friday, Mrs Badenoch called him a liar as she ruled out any pact with Reform ahead of the next election.

She said: “How do you do a deal with liars? How do you do a deal with people who have been saying things that were clearly not true, not just for months, but clearly for years?”

Nick Timothy, who took over Mr Jenrick’s role as shadow justice secretary after he was pre-emptively sacked, said Conservative MPs had reacted with “resolve” to his departure.

He said he had not spoken to his shadow cabinet predecessor since the sacking, which was prompted by a member of staff believed to be within Mr Jenrick’s own team leaking his plans to the Tory leader’s office.

Meanwhile, a leaked audio recording of Mr Jenrick obtained by the Telegraph appeared to reveal him heavily criticising the Reform UK leader in a speech to Tory members last year.

Mr Farage has previously described Mr Jenrick as “a fraud” and “a hypocrite”, but sought to laugh off those comments at a press conference on Thursday.