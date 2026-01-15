Work continues to prepare property where Andrew is reported to be moving

Work is continuing to prepare a property on the Sandringham Estate where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reported to be moving.

A 6ft wooden fence has been put up around a section of Marsh Farm in Wolferton, Norfolk, where the hedge is thin.

A light was on in an upstairs room of the main house on Thursday and people could be seen inside the building.

Workers at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate (Joe Giddens/PA)

A digger was working in the grounds and a workman could be seen walking to and from an outbuilding.

The property has been empty for several years and is being renovated to make it habitable before Andrew is expected to move there, according to a report in The Sun.

Marsh Farm is around two miles from the King’s Sandringham House.

Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, after an outcry when it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the property.

The former prince was stripped of his titles last year after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl.

New fencing at the property (Joe Giddens/PA)

The memoir, which gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, includes allegations against a number of other individuals including Andrew.

The book details previous claims that she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17.

Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.