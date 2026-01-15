Police chief clings to his job after losing confidence of Home Secretary

The chief constable of West Midlands Police is clinging to his job after losing the confidence of the Home Secretary following the move to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from a match against Aston Villa.

Craig Guildford has resisted calls to resign after apologising for giving incorrect evidence about the controversy to MPs which included denying that AI had been used in a report that informed the decision.

The power to sack Mr Guildford lies with West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster, who declined to do so on Wednesday as he awaits the outcome of a parliamentary review into the matter.

It comes after a preliminary review by the policing watchdog into the force’s intelligence gathering found “confirmation bias” influenced the decision to bar supporters of the Israeli football team from attending Villa Park in November last year.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she had lost confidence in the police chief (Aaron Chown/PA)

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary said several “inaccuracies” had been included in a report given to Birmingham’s safety advisory group by West Midlands Police, including reference to a non-existent fixture between between Maccabi Tel Aviv and West Ham.

In evidence to MPs, Mr Guildford initially suggested the erroneous information had been identified in a Google search, but in a letter to the Home Affairs Committee (HAC) published on Wednesday said it was the result of using an AI tool.

“I would like to offer my profound apology to the committee for this error,” he said. “I had understood and been advised that the match had been identified

by way of a Google search in preparation for attending HAC.

“My belief that this was the case was honestly held and there was no intention to mislead the committee.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were banned from attending the match with Aston Villa in November (Nick Potts/PA)

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Mahmood told MPs: “The ultimate responsibility for the force’s failure to discharge its duties on a matter of such national importance rests with the chief constable, and it is for that reason that I must declare today that the chief constable of West Midlands Police no longer has my confidence.”

Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton said Mr Guildford should stand down or be sacked after the Home Secretary’s statement while the Board of Deputies of British Jews called for him to be dismissed “without delay”.

But Mr Foster did not do so on Wednesday, saying in a statement: “In order to give all these issues full and proper consideration, I will be taking this matter to a meeting of my accountability and governance board, held in public, on Tuesday January 27 and asking questions of the chief constable.”

He added that he was also waiting for a report into the matter by the Home Affairs Select Committee.

Ms Mahmood told MPs she would restore ministerial power to dismiss heads of police forces in cases where there had been leadership after it was removed under reforms introduced by the Tory government in 2011.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp challenged this point, telling the Commons: “She must stop pretending to have no power and actually act.”

Peter Prinsley, Labour MP and member of the Home Affairs Committee, suggested Mr Foster’s response had amounted to “gaslighting”.

Asked about the suggestion that MPs were in some way biased against Mr Guildford, Mr Prinsley told Times Radio: “You know, I think there’s an expression called gaslighting.

“I think that’s actually probably gaslighting, because I think that the absolute, the opposite thing is going to probably turn out to be true.”

Mr Foster has said he wants to question Mr Guildford at a meeting of his accountability and governance board on January 27.

He acknowledged the “significant strength of feeling” about the issue, adding: “In consideration of these matters, it is vital that all involved act in accordance with due process and the law at all times.”