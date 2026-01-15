Kate tells Red Roses her children play rugby at home

The Princess of Wales has told the Red Roses her children play rugby at home but she would not want to be tackled by Prince George.

Kate hailed the “amazing achievement” of the women’s Rugby World Cup champions when she hosted a Windsor Castle reception to celebrate their triumph last autumn.

The future queen is patron of the Rugby Football Union and told senior officials from the organisation: “It’s really nice to mark the beginning of the year with a celebration.”

The Princess of Wales during a reception at Windsor Castle for the England women’s rugby team following their World Cup win in September 2025 (Kin Cheung/PA)

Kate told a group of World Cup winners: “You’ve really inspired all the new generation (that) perhaps might not even have thought rugby was for them.”

She added: “I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country.”

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the final in front of a record 81,885 spectators at a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory for England following wins in 2014 and 1994.

The Princess of Wales looks at a signed rugby shirt and other memorabilia with Zoe Stratford during a reception for the England women’s rugby team at Windsor Castle (Kin Cheung/PA)

Asked if her daughter played the sport, Kate replied: “Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn’t yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby).

“Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it’s such a great game.

“Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early.

The Princess of Wales during a reception for the England women’s rugby team (Kin Cheung/PA)

“Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George – but, up to a certain age I think it’s great.”

The royal followed the Red Roses’ World Cup campaign and attended a match watching from the stands as they beat Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joined the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, poses for a photo with members of the England women’s rugby team at Windsor Castle (Kin Cheung/PA)

Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne joked with Kate about the cowboy hat she wore when she came into the dressing room and later said the princess had joined a few of the players in a cowboy lasso dance.

Among the guests were captain Zoe Stratford, double Rugby World Cup winner Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell, who were all made OBEs in the New Year Honours, and they were joined by vice captain Megan Jones and standout back row Sadia Kabeya, who were both made MBEs.