Kate celebrated Red Roses World Cup match win ‘by dancing in a cowboy hat’

The Princess of Wales donned a cowboy hat and danced a lasso dance when she celebrated with the Red Roses after a rugby World Cup match win, it has emerged.

The antics came to light when Kate hosted a Windsor Castle reception for England’s women rugby team to mark their World Cup triumph last autumn and hailed their “amazing achievement”.

Kate described how her children play rugby at home, as well as cricket, but she would not want to be tackled by Prince George.

The Princess of Wales during a reception at Windsor Castle for the England women’s rugby team following their World Cup win in September 2025 (Kin Cheung/PA)

She also spoke positively about girls and boys playing sports together at a young age before physical differences set in, saying they should not be put into a “pigeonhole” too early.

During the Red Roses World Cup campaign, Kate followed their progress – in her role as Rugby Football Union patron – watching from the stands when they defeated Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joining the players when they celebrated in the changing rooms.

Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne joked with Kate about the cowboy hat she wore when she joined the Red Roses in the dressing room, and later said the princess and some players performed a cowboy lasso dance.

The player said: “She said, ‘Oh, (have you) forgotten your cowboy hat this time’, I said, it looks like you’re the one that’s forgotten the cowboy hat.

The Princess of Wales looks at a signed rugby shirt and other memorabilia with Zoe Stratford during a reception for the England women’s rugby team at Windsor Castle (Kin Cheung/PA)

“When she came to watch the game after, I don’t really know the royal rules, and I didn’t know whether you’re not allowed to put a hat on, or I didn’t know, but she was a good sport.

“She put the hat on, she had a bit of a cowboy dance, and yeah really special moment that she’s now officially a cowboy, so we’ll have to tattoo her as well soon.”

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the final in front of a record 81,885 spectators at a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory for England following wins in 2014 and 1994.

Kate told a group of World Cup winners: “You’ve really inspired all the new generation (that) perhaps might not even have thought rugby was for them.”

She added: “I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country.”

The Princess of Wales during a reception for the England women’s rugby team (Kin Cheung/PA)

Asked if her daughter played the sport, Kate replied: “Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn’t yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby).

“Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it’s such a great game.

“Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to pigeonhole boys and girls in particular sports too early.

“Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George – but, up to a certain age I think it’s great.”

Among the guests were captain Zoe Stratford, double Rugby World Cup winner Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell, who were all made OBEs in the New Year Honours, and they were joined by vice captain Megan Jones and standout back row Sadia Kabeya, who were both made MBEs.

The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football Union, poses for a photo with members of the England women’s rugby team at Windsor Castle (Kin Cheung/PA)

The players had marked the World Cup win the previous night at a Red Roses ball staged at the exclusive Grosvenor Hotel in central London where guests partied until 2am, and the players were later due to attend a Number 10 reception.

Kate asked some of the players: “Was everyone there last night? Any sore heads this morning?”

The princess was also shown a scrapbook made by Red Roses prop Maud Muir and marvelled at the items collected and stuck into the small tome, and before leaving posed for a large group photo with the players, England management and backroom staff.

Kildunne said about the young royals playing her sport: “So it’s nice to see that rugby is in the royal family as well, because we know how much we value it, but to see them value it as well – huge respect.”