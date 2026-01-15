Jon Burrows moves a step closer to become next Ulster Unionist leader

Former senior police officer Jon Burrows has moved a step closer to becoming the next leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

The UUP confirmed that Mr Burrows was the sole contender to succeed Mike Nesbitt after nominations closed at 5pm on Thursday.

He is making a joint bid alongside Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong, who is running to become the next deputy leader.

Lagan Valley MLA and current deputy leader Robbie Butler earlier confirmed he will not put himself forward for a leadership contest.

In a statement, the UUP confirmed that Mr Burrows had met the nomination threshold of 35 signatures from at least nine constituency associations and will stand as a candidate for leader of the party.

“The party will now move to the next stage of the leadership transition,” it said.

“The party management board will meet to agree the next steps and finalise arrangements for leadership engagements and for the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 31 January 2026.

“Mike Nesbitt MLA will continue as party leader until a new leader is formally ratified.”

Mr Butler said he had received support to stand, but it had become “apparent to me and my team that the direction many within the party now wish to pursue would be under a different leadership style”.

He also added that he would engage “to better understand the direction and focus of any new leadership team”.

Mr Nesbitt, who is the Stormont Health Minister, said earlier this month he intends to step down to allow someone new to take the UUP into the next Northern Ireland Assembly elections, expected next year.

Mr Burrows announced his candidacy alongside Ms Armstrong at a press conference at Stormont last week.

The former police officer, who was co-opted as North Antrim MLA last summer, had said he would like to see a contest for the leadership.

There had been speculation that Mr Butler would join the leadership race, but a statement released to the Press Association on Thursday confirmed that would not be the case.

He said: “When Mike informed us of his decision not to continue as party leader, I took time to engage with colleagues across the party.

“It quickly became clear that there was significant support for me to stand for the leadership.

“This support existed in every elected office of the Ulster Unionist Party and across its diverse membership; for this I will remain forever grateful.

“However, through those conversations it became apparent to me and my team that the direction many within the party now wish to pursue would be under a different leadership style and new focus.

“To this end I will not be offering my name for leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.”

Mr Butler said Northern Ireland needs a “confident, positive, modern unionism with a strong social conscience”.

He added: “I am similarly resolute that unionism must be willing to look beyond its traditional base and focus on making Northern Ireland work, not just for today, but for our children and the generations that follow.”

Mr Butler said: “I will continue to engage honestly and with good conscience in the coming days and weeks to better understand the direction and focus of any new leadership team, whilst remembering and demonstrating the credo – country first, party second.”

The UUP was the largest unionist party in Northern Ireland until it was overtaken by the DUP with more Assembly seats in 2003.

Mr Nesbitt, a former broadcast journalist, led the UUP between 2012 and 2017, but quit after a difficult Assembly election result.

He is the first person to lead the party twice.

Between his two tenures, the UUP was led by Robin Swann from 2017 to 2019, Steve Aiken from 2019 to 2021, and Doug Beattie from 2021 to 2024.