Holyrood poll is about who governs Scotland, not my performance – Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say if he is putting Scots off voting Labour – or if his job could be on the line if his party performs badly in May’s Holyrood election.

The Prime Minister travelled north on Thursday ahead of the Scottish election, with Reform UK’s Nigel Farage and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also in Scotland.

The visits came as the first opinion poll of 2026 in Scotland showed Labour fighting with Reform for second place in the Holyrood election – with John Swinney’s SNP on course for a fifth consecutive victory.

Asked directly by the media if his position could be at risk if Labour struggles in May, Sir Keir would only say that his job “is to deliver for Scotland”.

Challenged on whether he is putting voters in Scotland off supporting Labour, the Prime Minister again said: “My job is to deliver for Scotland.”

Speaking on a visit to Perth, he made clear May’s election is not about his performance or his Government at Westminster, adding it is to decide “who governs Scotland”.

Labour is desperate to oust the SNP – which has been in charge at Holyrood since 2007 – from power, with Sir Keir saying after 19 years of SNP in government, Scotland has a “health service where there’s too many people on the waiting list”, and “education and public services which are on their knees”.

The UK Government awarded “records amount of money” to Scotland at its last budget, Sir Keir added, questioning what it has been spent on by Mr Swinney’s Government.

The Prime Minister, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband visited energy firm SSE’s national training centre in Perth (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I think across Scotland people are entitled to ask, ‘Where has the money gone John?,” he said.

“The election in May is not an election about who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – it is about who should be first minister of Scotland.

“The question is what is in the best interests of Scotland? I think the best interests of Scotland is change with Anas Sarwar.”

While visiting energy firm SSE, the Prime Minister also hit out at the SNP over its “ideological” opposition to new nuclear power stations in Scotland.

He said a new nuclear project will bring jobs and investment to Wales, and that there could be similar benefits for Scotland if Mr Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, becomes the country’s next first minister.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has declared the next Holyrood election to be a two-horse race between his party and the SNP (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Prime Minister said: “We’ve got a wall of money we want to invest in Scotland, the SNP are saying ‘no we don’t want that’.

“If there’s a Labour government in Scotland we will be back the day after the election and we will make sure that investment is translated into good jobs in Scotland.”

Reform’s Mr Farage, meanwhile, has insisted May’s election will be a “two-horse race” between his party and the SNP.

With support for Reform, which currently has just one MSP but has surged in the polls, Mr Farage added: “I think we could even surprise ourselves with just how many votes we manage to garner in this election.”

Speaking after announcing former Tory minister Malcolm Offord as Reform’s Scottish leader, Mr Farage continued: “A huge chunk of the Scottish electorate are looking for something different, they’re tired of the decline this country has seen under SNP Government.”

He said Reform would be “seen as the main opposition” to the SNP because Labour and the Conservative have failed to challenge “much of the damage the SNP have done for Scotland”.

Ms Badenoch meanwhile declared she was “not worried” about Reform’s new Scottish leader and how he will perform in the May election.

She insisted Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay is “a man of integrity who fights for other people” while she said: “Malcolm Offord is all about himself.

“And given the fact that he’s never delivered a single leaflet. I’m not worried about what he’s going to be doing in the Scottish elections.”

The Tory leader continued: “What I want people to know is what Russell will be doing. He’s going to be working for a stronger economy.

“We are about getting our country working again, and the Conservative Party is the only credible party with ideas and a strong team to deliver that.”