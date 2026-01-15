Harry expected to give evidence next week in Daily Mail legal action

The Duke of Sussex is expected to appear in court next week to give evidence in his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Harry, and a group of six others are bringing the claim at the London court, alleging that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations.

The group includes Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.

Harry is expected to give evidence lasting a full day next Thursday, according to a draft trial timetable seen on Thursday.

Elton John is among the group of people suing the Daily Mail’s publisher (Yui Mok/PA)

Other people expected to give evidence during the nine-week trial include Lady Lawrence, Sir Elton and Ms Hurley.

A hearing on Thursday dealt with a number of outstanding issues ahead of the trial, which is due to begin on Monday.

This included a challenge by the group’s lawyers against some of the wording in ANL’s proposed opening arguments relating to an alleged “scheme of camouflage”.

The High Court in London heard that ANL lawyers have made “serious allegations” of dishonesty and fraud against some representatives in the claimants’ legal team.

The Duke of Sussex’s barrister, David Sherborne (Lucy North/PA)

David Sherborne, for the claimants, said in written submissions: “The allegations made by the defendants are exceptionally serious, of fraud, dishonesty and professional misconduct.

“They cannot be introduced by assertion in opening written submissions and are not simply commentary on pleaded issues.”

He added: “The allegations made by the defendants are not confined to the credibility of witnesses, as above, the defendant explicitly seeks findings, and also asserts as a fact that actions amount to a ‘calculated attempt to withhold the true position from the court’.”

Antony White KC, for ANL, told the court the submissions were simply an “attack” on the credibility of some of the witnesses.

He said in court: “It is not necessary to plead a case if the other side’s witnesses are not telling the truth.”

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled that ANL’s trial opening note should be amended, saying: “In my judgment, the camouflage scheme that is relied upon by the defendants goes far further than an attack on credibility.”

He added: “It seems to be that the requirements of fairness mean that the defendant must seek to amend its defence.”

Mr White told the court he would condense the claims in his opening note.

The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude on Thursday.