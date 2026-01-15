Criminals detained in hospitals could lose thousands in benefits under plans

Convicted killers detained in hospitals under court order could lose thousands of pounds a year in benefit payments under new Government plans.

While prisoners are banned from claiming state benefits, under the current system serious offenders in hospital could be paid more than £800 a month in universal credit, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

The parents of one of the Nottingham attack victims said they were “delighted” that the Government wants to look at how to extend the benefits ban to offenders detained in hospitals under court order, including for violent and sexual offences – given their bed, board and treatment costs are covered.

Dr Sinead O’Malley said she was ‘delighted’ to hear Mr McFadden’s announcement (James Manning/PA)

Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O’Malley’s daughter Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, was killed when she intervened and sought to try to save her friend Barnaby Webber, also 19, after he was attacked while they walked home from a night out in 2023.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were stabbed to death by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Calocane also killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, during the attacks in the early hours of June 13 2023 and attempted to kill three others.

“For us, the campaigning families, this is what decisive and bold departmental leadership looks like,” Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s parents said of Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden’s announcement.

“Pat’s actions benefit our country and our communities. As a result, our country now leads many countries across Europe on this issue.”

The DWP said Mr McFadden will gather views from experts on removing universal credit from those convicted of crimes including manslaughter, rape and other serious offences, who are held in a hospital setting, “considering the complexity and sensitivity of this issue”.

Removing benefits from serious offenders would not affect people who have been sectioned, who have not committed any offence, the DWP said.

The mother of a woman killed by her boyfriend said she welcomed the move, which she called “long-overdue reform to the benefits system”.

Kennedi-Westcarr-Sabaroche, 25, was strangled by Gogoa Lois Tape, 29, who was given a hospital order, detaining him indefinitely, after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Susan Westcarr said the plans ‘correct a clear injustice that has caused real harm for too long’ (James Manning/PA)

Her mother and uncle, Linda and Leon Westcarr, said of the announcement: “We welcome this long-overdue reform to the benefits system, which corrects a clear injustice that has caused real harm for too long.

“We are grateful that the current Secretary of State has listened and acted with humanity to ensure the system will no longer allow those responsible for serious crimes to benefit from their actions.

“While this change does not undo the suffering already experienced by families like ours, it removes the added pain of knowing such injustices could continue. We hope this marks a meaningful step toward greater fairness, accountability, and compassion in public policy.”

Mr McFadden, who met the families in London on Thursday, said: “I don’t think there’s a single household in Britain who believes it’s right that convicted criminals receive thousands of pounds a year in benefits.

“It’s unfair to victims’ families and to taxpayers whose hard-earned cash ends up in the pockets of offenders, and contrary to our values – we don’t reward acts of violence.

“That’s why I’m acting to right the wrongs within our benefits system, so it supports people who genuinely need it, while delivering fairness to the taxpayer.”