UK temporarily closes embassy in Tehran

The British embassy has been temporarily closed and will operate remotely, the Government has said after a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Iran.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer earlier said Britain was working with allies on further sanctions against the regime.

Thousands of of anti-government demonstrators have reportedly been killed in the country in recent weeks.

A UK Government spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely.

“Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”