Shropshire Star
TGI Fridays: Administrators reveal locations of 16 restaurants set to close

The casual dining chain announced a raft of closures despite agreeing a pre-pack administration deal.

By contributor Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
Published
TGI Fridays has shut 16 restaurants after falling into administration (Alamy/PA)

Administrators have confirmed the locations of a raft of TGI Fridays restaurants which will shut after the dining chain fell into administration.

The company has permanently shut 16 venues across the UK, in a move which will hit 456 workers.

Administrators from Interpath said the closures came despite the business securing a pre-pack administration deal with Sugarloaf, the company behind the chain’s global brand.

As a result, 33 restaurants will remain open and retain 1,384 jobs.

The following restaurants have closed due to the administration:

-Ashton Under Lyne, Greater Manchester
-Doncaster, South Yorkshire
-Staines, Surrey
-Stevenage, Hertfordshire
-Walsall, West Midlands
-Bournemouth, Dorset
-Telford, Shropshire
-Reading, Berkshire
-Coventry, Warwickshire
-Edinburgh, Scotland
-Crawley, West Sussex
-Aberdeen Beach, Scotland
-Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
-Sheffield, South Yorkshire
-Stratford, Greater London
-Braintree, Essex