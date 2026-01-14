TGI Fridays: Administrators reveal locations of 16 restaurants set to close
The casual dining chain announced a raft of closures despite agreeing a pre-pack administration deal.
Administrators have confirmed the locations of a raft of TGI Fridays restaurants which will shut after the dining chain fell into administration.
The company has permanently shut 16 venues across the UK, in a move which will hit 456 workers.
Administrators from Interpath said the closures came despite the business securing a pre-pack administration deal with Sugarloaf, the company behind the chain’s global brand.
As a result, 33 restaurants will remain open and retain 1,384 jobs.
The following restaurants have closed due to the administration:
-Ashton Under Lyne, Greater Manchester
-Doncaster, South Yorkshire
-Staines, Surrey
-Stevenage, Hertfordshire
-Walsall, West Midlands
-Bournemouth, Dorset
-Telford, Shropshire
-Reading, Berkshire
-Coventry, Warwickshire
-Edinburgh, Scotland
-Crawley, West Sussex
-Aberdeen Beach, Scotland
-Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
-Sheffield, South Yorkshire
-Stratford, Greater London
-Braintree, Essex