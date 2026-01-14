Swinney ‘deeply concerned’ he was not informed about tanker in Scottish waters

Scotland’s First Minister is “deeply concerned” he learned about a seized Venezuelan-linked oil tanker in the Moray Firth from media reports.

The Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, was seen in waters in the north of Scotland on Tuesday with a US Coast Guard vessel after being captured in the North Atlantic last week.

The ship was brought close to the Scottish mainland to allow for provisions to be taken aboard for the crew.

The tanker is thought to have been pursued across the Atlantic by US forces in an operation which also received support from UK forces, though they did not board the vessel.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, John Swinney said he had heard about the ship being in the Moray Firth from media reports.

“I would have expected to have been briefed in advance about steps to accommodate the tanker in the Moray Firth,” he said.

“I’m deeply concerned that I have not been and these issues have been raised with the United Kingdom Government and we’re trying to seek information about this.

“It is not appropriate for the Scottish Government to learn about these issues through media reports.

“There should be advanced briefing from the United Kingdom Government and I am insisting on that.”

The UK Government has been asked for comment.