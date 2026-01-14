Swinney backs UK sanctions against ‘barbaric’ Iran regime

John Swinney has backed new UK sanctions on Iran amid the spiralling death toll of protesters in the country.

Scotland’s First Minister said it was “appropriate” the UK Government sanctioned a regime “behaving in a barbaric fashion” against its own people.

He said the attacks on protesters were “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Human rights group say more than 2,400 anti-government demonstrators have been killed by security forces in Iran as the government there violently cracks down on dissent.

A picture of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is set alight by a protester outside the Iranian embassy in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Protests began at the end of December amid a cost-of-living crisis in Iran and the collapse of the country’s currency.

President Donald Trump has warned Iran he would take “strong action” if it executes protesters.

Asked if he was concerned about a potential US military intervention in Iran, the First Minister said: “Fundamentally, the situation in Iran must be resolved by the people of Iran, where the human rights of individuals must be protected and asserted.

“From all the reports I’m reading, the human rights of the people of Iran are not being respected by this regime and the attacks, the loss of life, are completely and utterly unacceptable.

“But fundamentally, the issues about the governance of Iran must be resolved by the people of Iran.

“There are, of course, steps that we can take to support people in that respect, and the application of sanctions on a regime that is behaving in a barbaric fashion towards its population have their place and are appropriate to be put in place.

“I think the whole issue of the future of Iran must be determined by the people of Iran.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a host of new sanctions on Iran on Tuesday.

She said new restrictions will be brought in for “full and further sanctions” on Iran’s oil, energy, nuclear and financial sectors.