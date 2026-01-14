Police share ‘genius’ video of bungling burglar crashing to Earth

Police have been praised for sharing footage of a blundering burglar who fell four times while trying to escape from a break-in.

Andrew Pickering, 50, repeatedly crashed to the ground as the ladders gave away from under him during a raid at a petrol station in Ouston, Chester-le-Street, County Durham.

Durham Police said the criminal, from Marx Crescent, Stanley, was jailed for 12 months at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court last week.

The force published clips of the ham-fisted attempts to escape in a video shared on its Facebook page, backed by Strauss’s Blue Danube waltz.

One viewer commented: “Oh goodness me I have not giggled this much in so long. The music and the grand finale at the end are a work of art.”

Another called it “pure genius” and praised the “brilliant editing”.

The video also showed detectives interviewing Pickering and his reaction as he is played the embarrassing footage of him repeatedly crashing to Earth.

At one point, Pickering knocked over his cup while being interviewed, leading one Facebook user to comment: “Bit clumsy, isn’t he?”

The break-in happened in the early hours of October 21 when he got in through the roof, dropped down into the store and ransacked the shop, causing damage and losses of £3,219.

Trying to get back through the roof, Pickering failed four times before locating a side door through which his accomplice, 46-year-old Daniel Reay, of no fixed abode, joined him.

Reay was arrested soon after and a black Ford Focus containing stolen goods was recovered.

Reay was also charged with burglary and was handed a community order requiring him to complete alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity.

Pickering was identified from CCTV and from blood left at the scene.