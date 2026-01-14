Police chief apologises for error in evidence over Maccabi football fan ban

West Midlands Police’s chief constable has apologised to MPs for giving them an error in evidence over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, as the Home Secretary is set to address Parliament.

Force leaders have been under fire over the decision to ban supporters of the Israeli football team from attending a Europa League match against Aston Villa on November 6.

Chief constable Craig Guildford wrote to the Home Affairs Committee to apologise for the mistake, after he appeared twice to give evidence over the controversy.

It comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood will make a statement to MPs after she received a report ordered into the decision to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.