O’Neill ‘deeply concerned’ over trajectory of legacy bill

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is “deeply concerned” with the trajectory of legislation addressing the legacy of the Troubles.

The Labour Government has been overhauling the previous government’s contentious Legacy Act, which introduced a ban on inquests and civil actions related to conflict-era incidents.

A joint framework on legacy was announced by London and Dublin last September, which outlined a range of measures and mechanisms for dealing with historical cases.

The framework included commitments to fundamentally reform the structures established by the last Conservative government’s contentious Legacy Act, including the removal of a controversial provision that offered a form of conditional immunity to perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Last week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer indicated that new protections for military veterans will be added to the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill his Government is taking through Parliament.

Ms O’Neill said she will not support any legislation that “gives preferential treatment to British state forces”.

She said she would make that clear to Secretary of State Hilary Benn during a meeting on Wednesday.

“I am deeply concerned, seriously concerned in terms of the direction of travel of the British government when it comes to dealing with the legacy of the past,” she said.

“They seem very clearly to be on a trajectory that would deviate from the framework agreement made a number of months ago, and I reference Keir Starmer’s commentary in relation to British state forces, the veterans community, and that gives many people serious concern around where they intend to go with this.”

She added: “I will be very clear to Hilary Benn today that I will not be supporting any legislation that gives preferential treatment to British state forces.

“What we need to see is legislation that actually commands the support of victims and survivors, and is human rights compliant.

“There cannot be any scenario where there is preferential treatment. That will not wash, and I certainly will not back any legislation that does so.”