Man who shot at window of former friend jailed for nine years

A man who shot three rounds of live ammunition through the window of a former friend’s home in Edinburgh has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Nicky Robertson, 39, previously admitted he “culpably and recklessly” fired a Glock handgun, shooting three rounds of live ammunition through the ground-floor window of a property in Niddrie Marischal Crescent, Niddrie, to the danger of anyone inside on March 20, 2025.

He also admitted three charges relating to the possession of a Glock handgun and ammunition.

Lord Weir handed Robertson an extended sentence comprising nine years in custody and three years of supervision upon release at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, court officials confirmed.

The judge branded the crimes “brazen and intolerable”.

Lord Weir said: “In respect of the firearms offences, I am bound to take account of the nature of the weapon and ammunition involved, the admitted duration of your possession, the fact that the gun was self-evidently in working order and capable of inflicting potentially lethal violence, and that it was ultimately intended to be used unlawfully.

“The potential for serious harm is, and ought to have been, obvious.

“It is a matter of significant concern that, notwithstanding a High Court conviction for attempted murder with a shotgun, committed when you were around 21 years old, and the period you will have spent in custody, you – a 39-year-old – are back in the same court, this time on a charge of repeatedly discharging a gun in public.”

Robertson, who was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2007 for another firearms offence, admitted possessing a Glock handgun, a firearm with a barrel less than 30 centimetres in length, as well as three live rounds of ammunition.

He also admitted being in possession of ammunition and the gun at the address in Niddrie Marischal Crescent, as well as two addresses in South Queensferry, between February 24 and April 14 2025, without holding a firearms certificate.

The court previously heard that the police inquiry into the case was part of Operation Portaledge investigating a suspected gang feud.

Advocate depute John Keenan KC previously told the court a neighbour dialled 999 at 3.02am after hearing three loud bangs in the street, but that the occupier of the home, who said he was alone at the time of the shooting, refused to participate in sharing information.

After the incident, Robertson’s home in South Queensferry was searched under warrant and four mobile phones were seized, but he was not arrested.

An image recovered from one of the phones showed Robertson holding a black Glock-style handgun.

On April 17 2025, police investigations into two fire-raising incidents led them to search a property in Crewe Road Gardens, Edinburgh, the court previously heard.

A black bin bag found under the sofa contained a Glock handgun, three bullets and a magazine, and forensic analysis of the handgun provided a positive match with the casings recovered at Niddrie Marischal Crescent, the court previously heard.

Robertson’s address in South Queensferry was searched again on April 24 and he was arrested, the court heard.

Defending, Mark Stewart KC, previously said: “The background is in relation to a former friendship which went wrong a few years ago.

“There has been ongoing animosity towards the householder. The accused accepts he escalated matters beyond anything which is in any way acceptable.”