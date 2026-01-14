John Swinney welcomes U-turn on ‘foolhardy’ digital ID proposals

Scotland’s First Minister has welcomed the UK Government’s U-turn on its “foolhardy” digital ID plans.

On Tuesday, Government officials insisted the plans were always to be optional despite Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying people “will not be able to work in the United Kingdom” without a digital ID.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said there will still have to be digital identification checks but the Government was “relaxed” about what was used, including an e-visa or e-passport, describing reports of a U-turn as “overwritten”.

Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday, John Swinney – who has opposed the plans since they were announced – said: “I welcome the decision that the Prime Minister has come to to abandon what I thought was a foolhardy scheme of compulsory ID cards.

“I thought it was flawed from the beginning and I’m glad the Prime Minister has now acknowledged that point.”

Mr Swinney added: “I think the point of consistency that is now emerging from the Prime Minister is he’s always changing his mind.

“I think this is about the 13th U-turn that the Prime Minister has undertaken, so I think it’s just another illustration of why people are supporting the trusted leadership of the Scottish National Party Government here in Scotland, because we deliver what we promise.”