Family of 21-year-old paramedic who died in ambulance crash honoured by the King

The parents of a newly-qualified paramedic who died in an ambulance crash aged 21 said it is an “amazing honour” for her service to be recognised with an Elizabeth Emblem.

Gill and Graeme Clark, from Kent, will receive the award on behalf of their daughter Alice, who died on January 5 2022.

The Elizabeth Emblem is awarded by the King to the next of kin of public servants who died in the line of duty.

Ms Clark, who worked for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, died when the ambulance she was travelling in crashed into a cement lorry on the A21 near Sevenoaks, Kent.

The paramedic driving the ambulance pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and a coroner ruled the ambulance service had failed to properly investigate complaints about the driver before the crash.

Gill Clark, Graeme Clark, Diane Taylor, Janette Hall, Mary Weaving and Kristina Penny

The emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which honours members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Along with families of other recipients of the emblem, Mr and Mrs Clark met Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones in Number 10 on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Mr and Mrs Clark told the Press Association their daughter had been working her usual “blue light” shift responding to emergency callouts when she lost her life.

Mrs Clark said: “There was a knock on the door to say that she had been killed.

“She was doing the job we knew she wanted to do.

“She was originally looking to be a doctor… But decided she wanted to be on the front line,” Mr Clark added.

“She loved her job, loved life and loved helping people,” he said.

During the pandemic, Ms Clark worked as carer and for the London Ambulance Service on a work placement.

Her mother described her as outgoing, with a wicked sense of humour.

Graeme Clark and Gill Clark

She said: “She was so dedicated. She was funny, adventurous, brave.

“She liked to travel, even on her own.

“As soon as you could fly again (after the pandemic), she was off.

“We’ve gone through so much to get here, with the court case, coroner’s court.

“Dealing with all the horrible stuff on top of losing Alice.

“To have this, and to have her recognised…”

“It’s an amazing honour for her,” Mr Clark added.

Mary Weaving, Kristina Penny, Gill Clark, Graeme Clark, Diane Taylor and Janette Hall

Mr and Mrs Clark will receive a silver, oval emblem with an inscription reading, “For a life given in service”, surrounded by a rosemary wreath – a symbol of remembrance, and a Tudor crown.

Ms Clark’s name will be inscribed on the reverse of the emblem.

The Clarks were joined by the family of lollipop lady Stephanie Davies, who was on duty outside a primary school in Salford when she was hit and killed by a bus which mounted the pavement in September 2006.

Mr Jones also met the family of Jonathan White, who died aged 28 on Christmas Day 1986, after he was seriously injured during an accident putting up Christmas lights.

Mr White, who worked for Blackpool Borough Council, fell 30ft from a platform where he was putting up the display, and landed directly onto a road.

An inquest ruled his accidental, and the council accepted liability.

They are among 53 recipients of the emblem to be named this month, in the third list to be published since the emblem was established in March 2024.