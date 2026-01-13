Venezuelan-linked oil tanker in Moray Firth for provisions after seizure by US

A Venezuelan-linked oil tanker is in the Moray Firth for replenishment after being seized by the US in the North Atlantic last week.

The Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, was seen in waters off the north of Scotland on Tuesday alongside a US Coast Guard vessel.

It was captured by US forces on Wednesday last week as it travelled through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

The sanctioned oil tanker had reportedly been pursued across the Atlantic by US forces, after apparently approaching the naval blockade around Venezuela.

The UK’s armed forces assisted in the operation but did not board the vessel, which had initially been falsely flying the flag of Guyana before switching to a Russian flag.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport said: “Deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government.

“Alongside our allies, we are stepping up our response to shadow vessels – and we will continue to do so.

“The Bella-1 entered UK waters to be replenished with essential supplies – including food and water for the crew – earlier today before it continues its onward journey.”

It is understood the UK has no role in the operation to replenish the tanker, which was moved into UK waters at the request of the US Coast Guard.

The Government also said it would work with allies to “disrupt and deter shadow fleet vessels and their harmful maritime activity”.

Defence Secretary John Healey has said the action to seize the tanker was justified.

He said earlier: “This ship, with a nefarious history, is part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine.”