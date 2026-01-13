Still ‘glaring gap’ in childcare support despite Budget help, says young mother

A mother-of-two who faces a £900 a month bill for childcare later this year says there is still a “glaring gap” in support, despite announcements in the Scottish Budget.

Ahead of the Scottish Budget, Millie Holroyd said she was disappointed that there was no expansion for free childcare hours.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Stirling, told the Press Association: “I welcome the news of expanding breakfast clubs to be introduced in all primary schools by next August – along with the increase in wraparound care for after school hours.

“I am also especially glad to hear the inclusion of a universal learn to swim programme for all children in summer holidays- as I feel this is a life skill necessary for all children to have the opportunity to learn.”

“But, ultimately, I feel this Budget will benefit my family in a few years – not any sooner.”

She continued: “Whilst there are positive things to take away from this Budget, there is still a glaring gap in childcare provision from when paternal leave finishes at approximately age one – till their child turns three or, in some councils, the term after their third birthday.

“I am disappointed in the lack of any expansion to this provision of childcare hours to make returning to work more affordable and accessible for working families like my own.”

Mrs Holroyd said she felt parents are being “penalised” if they choose to go back to work after having a baby, adding: “Ultimately, people that are maybe unemployed, they seem to get help through Universal Credit.

“Whereas if you’re on kind of middle income, the only thing you’re entitled to is the 20% tax-free childcare.”

Under a UK Government scheme, parents can have 20% of their childcare costs covered by the Government.

Ms Holroyd is on maternity leave from her job as an NHS nurse and her husband works as a team manager for a transport company.

The family recently welcomed Thomas, who is five months old and a brother to two-year-old Marcus.

She said she will have to cut back on her hours when she returns to work, while the cost of childcare for her two children will be about £900 a month.

This is because the funded nursery hours for her eldest child will not begin until he is slightly older.

She continued: “Down south, my children would be entitled to childcare hours by the time that I’m due to go back to work.

“I just think, in Scotland, we’ve been left with this kind of gap where you go back to work.

“You’re expected to go back to work by the time they’re one, but you’re not getting any real help with doing that until they’re three-and-a-bit.”

The couple have a combined pre-tax income of about £90,000 a year, but Ms Holroyd said the cost of living is squeezing their finances.

She said: “I’m always hunting for the best deal for things.

“Everything is just kind of creeping up a little bit, and every little corner that you cut with bills helps.”