Scottish broadcaster Jackie Bird ‘honoured’ to be made MBE at Windsor Castle

Broadcasting veteran Jackie Bird said she was “honoured” to be decorated by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The journalist, who was the face of BBC Scotland News for three decades, was made an MBE for her services to broadcasting and to charities in Scotland.

Talking about her day in Windsor, she said: “I’m not phased by many things but I think being surrounded by so much history and tradition, it’s very impressive.

“You just feel very honoured. And when you’re chatting to your fellow recipients you start to think ‘gosh why am I here?’”

When asked about what she discussed with Anne, she said: “She was wondering why I was so far south, because I’m usually based in Scotland.”

Bird said they also talked about her role as president of the National Trust Scotland since 2019, adding they have a “shared interest” in preserving history with the princess.

She said: “The Princess Royal has an interest in preserving old churches, so we were talking about the preservation of old buildings and how absolutely vital it is.”

She added: “I’m very proud to work for the National Trust Scotland and do what I can.

“It’s good to know that the Princess Royal and I have a shared interest.”

Bird said she also has a “special interest” in broadening access to history and wild life, “especially among children”.

She described growing up in a council house and having an upbringing which “wouldn’t normally be associated with going to see castles and stately home”.

Jacqueline Weir (Jackie Bird), from Glasgow, receives her award (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 63-year-old has also been presenting BBC Scotland’s Children In Need show for several years.

She said the charity “helps in so many ways”, adding it’s “a bit mind-boggling” to see some of the children helped by the charity years ago are now adults.

She said the charity “does a lot of heavy lifting behind the scenes” and that it is “always staggering” to see people willing to help and donate.

Bird also said having her parents and husband with her on Tuesday was very important.

She said: “What makes today extra special is that I’m able to come here with my mum and my dad who just had a lovely time.

“We’re going to have a nice family meal tonight.”

Bird was a regular on TV screens across the country as a presenter on the BBC’s Reporting Scotland until she stepped down in 2019.

For years, she brought in the bells with Scots as she presented the Hogmanay programme for the BBC.