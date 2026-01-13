Raspberry Pi faces uncertainty over memory shortages due to AI boom

UK technology firm Raspberry Pi has said memory supply issues linked to the rapid growth of AI data centres have increased uncertainty for its future performance outlook.

It came as the microcomputer manufacturer pointed towards stronger-than-expected profits for the past year.

However, the Cambridge-based business saw shares slide in early trading after highlighting memory shortages.

The company is among a raft of technology manufacturers to use Dram (dynamic random access memory) hardware in its products.

However, Raspberry Pi said demand for the specific Dram in many of its products has “increased rapidly in recent months, with some major suppliers now indicating limitations of supply at high densities”.

The issue has been largely driven by memory companies diverting their manufacturing capacity to AI data centre operators, who have seen soaring investment.

Raspberry PI has been taking a number of actions to help address the supply issues, including qualifying additional suppliers, developing products with reduced memory capacity and raising prices to address higher costs and protect profits.

It added that strong relationships with key suppliers and inventory buffers mean it has “a sufficient supply of memory across most” products dependent on its key LPDDR4 DRAM hardware, in order to meet demand for the first half of 2026.

However, the company added: “There is significant uncertainty as to the timing of a return to more normal Dram pricing and availability.”

It also highlighted that there is “limited” visibility in the second half of 2026 and beyond.

It came as bosses reported that adjusted earnings for 2025 were set to be “ahead” of market forecasts and would not be less than 45 million US dollars (£33.3 million).

The group reported four million unit shipments in the second half of the year, with a particular boost to profitability in the final quarter.

Eben Upton, chief executive of Raspberry Pi, said: “I am delighted by our standout performance in 2025, reflecting the flexibility and resilience of the Raspberry Pi business model, and the accelerating adoption of our compute platforms by volume OEM (original equipment manufacturers) customers.

“Growth in unit shipments in our semiconductor business, and positive customer feedback on our Connect Remote Access and Over-The-Air Update offerings, demonstrate our ability to bring the Raspberry Pi value proposition to new markets.

“Despite a challenging memory supply environment, our supply chain discipline has enabled us to meet expanding customer demand.”

Shares were down 7.7% on Tuesday morning.