‘Opportunity of a lifetime’ as Red Arrows appoints first female leader

The Red Arrows has appointed a woman to lead the team for the first time in its history.

Wing Commander Sasha Nash has taken on the role of Officer Commanding, making her the most senior officer in the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

The experienced fast-jet pilot, who joined the Royal Air Force in 2005, will take charge of the 150-strong unit and oversee all aspects of the Red Arrows.

Wing Commander Adam Collins with Wing Commander Sasha Nash (MoD)

Wg Cdr Nash said leading the team is “a career opportunity of a lifetime”, adding: “If someone had told me, 20 years ago, that one day I’d be Officer Commanding of the Red Arrows, I don’t think I would have believed it.

“This is a team of dedicated, diligent and enthusiastic people – exemplifying the ethos and values found in units right across the RAF – and I’m excited to work with them to continue to deliver the levels of excellence the Red Arrows are globally renowned for.”

Wg Cdr Nash, who is originally from Surrey, succeeds Wg Cdr Adam Collins, who held the role since early 2023.

Paying tribute to Wg Cdr Collins, she praised his “utter dedication” to both the Red Arrows team and the RAF, as well as his “immense wealth of display knowledge and commitment to all that the Red Arrows represent”.

“I know we all would like to congratulate him on such a successful time with the Red Arrows, an exemplary RAF career and wish him the very best for the future,” she added.

The Red Arrows perform a display during Armed Forces Day (PA)

The Red Arrows have previously faced criticism following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

In November 2022, the then-commander of the unit was removed from his post while an alleged relationship he had with a junior team member was investigated.

A report in 2023 found that there was a “hostile, degrading and humiliating” environment within the Red Arrows display team.

The new Officer Commanding said she knew she wanted to join the RAF from a young age, having been “inspired” by airshows and “seeing the speed and excitement of aircraft displaying at those events”.

“That ambition stayed with me throughout school, where I achieved a sixth form scholarship and subsequent university bursary to join the RAF,” Wg Cdr Nash continued.

“Two decades later, I am still thoroughly enjoying everything I do and seizing all of the opportunities and experiences a career in the Armed Forces provides.”

The RAF Red Arrows perform at the Biggin Hill Festival of Flight (PA)

Wg Cdr Nash, who played lacrosse for England at junior and senior level, added: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to now, as OC RAFAT, be commanding a team whose aim is to represent the UK and help inspire future generations of aviators from all backgrounds.

“This is a great time to be joining the Red Arrows, as we prepare for a busy season and plan for the future.

“I can’t wait to work alongside team members and have the opportunity to meet people at airshows and events this year.”

Training for the new season is already under way, with the first public events usually staged in late-May or early-June.

Wg Cdr Collins said: “As I hand over command to Sasha, I would like to wish her all the very best for the future and am confident that under her leadership, the Red Arrows will continue to demonstrate our recipe of precision, excellence and teamwork across the globe.”