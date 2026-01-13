New ice warning forecasts potential for more travel disruption

A weather warning has been issued as icy conditions could continue to disrupt travel in parts of Scotland into Wednesday.

The Met Office yellow warning for ice covers much of western and northern Scotland from 8pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

Icy surfaces are expected to form in areas where the recent heavy snow has melted, or where there has been heavy rain.

Elsewhere in the UK, a number of flood alerts and flood warnings are in place in the aftermath of Storm Goretti.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for South West England on Thursday, meaning there could be further flooding in the region.

A major incident was declared in Kent and Sussex after around 30,000 properties were left without a water supply due to burst pipes and power cuts.

On the latest weather warning for Scotland, a Met Office spokesman said: “Clear spells will lead to ice developing on untreated surfaces on Tuesday night, particularly in areas of snowmelt by day and also where wintry showers move inland from the west overnight.”

Storm Goretti brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England last week.

A number of roads across Scotland were blocked by flooding or landslides on Monday as the heavy snow which blanketed much of the country began to thaw.

Flood warnings are in place for parts of the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)

The UK is expected to see spells of heavy rain on Tuesday, giving way to sunshine in the afternoon.

The Environment Agency has in place three flood warnings for England, meaning flooding is expected, along with 40 flood alerts where flooding is possible.

On Monday, the UK Government said the wintry weather had triggered its cold weather payments scheme, which means pensioners and low-income households automatically receive £25 for every seven-consecutive-day period of very cold weather.

The scheme covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Minister for pensions Torsten Bell said: ”As temperatures plunge, cold weather payments will automatically get support directly to vulnerable households.

“Combined with the biggest-ever pension credit take-up campaign and our triple lock commitment – set to increase the state pension by up to £2,100 over this Parliament – we’re ensuring pensioners get the support they need this winter.”

Storm Goretti caused damage in southern England (Matt Keeble/PA)

South East Water has apologised to those who are facing continued outages to their water supply.

Incident manager Matthew Dean said: “We’re sorry to our customers across Kent and Sussex who are experiencing issues with their drinking water supply, including no water, intermittent supply interruptions or low pressure.

“Following the recent cold weather and a subsequent breakout of leaks and bursts across Kent and Sussex, our drinking water storage tanks are running very low and there are currently around 30,000 impacted properties across the two counties.

“This includes 16,500 properties in East Grinstead and the surrounding areas in Sussex, with parts of Tunbridge Wells also affected, along with some localised issues in other parts of Kent.

“We are incredibly sorry to all customers and businesses who have been impacted by this and we are doing all we can to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

Earlier, police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall, following Storm Goretti.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday evening and work took place on Friday to remove the tree.