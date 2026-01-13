More than 600 referrals made from UK’s first drug consumption room, figures show

Users at the UK’s first drug consumption room have been referred to other services more than 600 times in its first year, new figures show.

The Thistle opened in Glasgow’s east end last year, offering a space for those struggling with addiction to inject drugs while under the supervision of medical professionals.

In the first year, there were 11,348 visits to the centre by 575 people who were registered, with 7,827 using the injection facility.

Staff were able to treat 93 medical emergencies.

Scottish drugs minister Maree Todd welcomed the move (Andrew Milligan/PA)

When the centre was proposed, proponents sad its primary function would be to protect users from harm while taking drugs, but that it would also operate as a vehicle to get people off drugs by referring them to other services.

Since its foundation, 612 referrals have been made, with the most popular service relating to housing, the second relating to drug recovery services and the third relating to blood-borne viruses.

Scottish drugs minister Maree Todd said the facility had a “profound impact” in its first 12 months.

“Through the ability of staff to respond quickly in the event of an overdose it has undoubtedly saved lives,” she said.

“Backed by £2.3 million in Scottish Government funding, it continues to demonstrate the value of an evidence-based approach to safeguarding life and reducing drug-related harm.

“I would like to thank all staff and partners for their work in establishing the service, working with some of the most vulnerable people in our society to help save and improve lives, and their continuing efforts to support and engage with the local community.”

Allan Casey, Glasgow City Council’s convener for workforce, homelessness and addiction, said: “The first year has been very encouraging.

Entrance to the Using Space at The Thistle drugs consumption room in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

“People are engaging with the service and trusting it as a safe space.

“Each of these 10,000 visits represents an opportunity to reduce harm, connect individuals with support, and ultimately save lives.

“We know there is still much to do, but what we are seeing from the first-year data is the real impact of a compassionate, evidence-based approach to this public health emergency and reinforces why progressive policies matter and why Glasgow continues to lead the way in tackling complex challenges with practical solutions.”

Pat Togher, chief officer of the local health and social care partnership, said The Thistle had “exceeded expectations” in its first year.

The facility faced a decade-long battle between the UK and Scottish governments before opening, with the previous Conservative administration in Westminster fighting to block it through rejecting calls for a waiver to the Misuse of Drugs Act before eventually giving in.

Edinburgh City Council is currently looking to open a similar facility in the Scottish capital.