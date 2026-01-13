Grandmother accused of abortion buffer zone breach has bailed continued

A grandmother accused of breaching abortion buffer zone legislation by allegedly holding a placard inviting “conversation” outside a hospital had her bail continued when she appeared in court.

Rose Docherty, 75, faces two charges related to alleged “influencing” within a buffer zone, in the first prosecution of its kind since Scotland introduced safer access zones legislation in 2024.

Docherty allegedly held a sign reading “Coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want” outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in September 2025.

The safe access zones legislation forbids harassment, intimidation and “influencing” of anyone seeking access to abortion services, and is enforced within 200 metres of health facilities.

Rose Docherty allegedly breached the buffer zone outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)

Docherty did not enter a plea when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

She will next appear on February 3 and bail was continued.

Docherty’s defence lawyer said: “There has been disclosure and key evidence.”

Sheriff Hanlon said: “The case is continued without plea until February 3, bail is continued.”