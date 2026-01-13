First of three stranded narrow boats refloated after Shropshire canal breach

A narrow boat left high and dry by a pre-Christmas canal bank collapse has been successfully refloated by waterways engineers.

The stern of the Pacemaker was left hanging precariously over a 50-metre-long “sinkhole” in Whitchurch, Shropshire, three weeks ago, after an incident its owner likened to being caught in a waterfall.

Two other narrow boats remain stranded in the bottom of the breach, ahead of an operation to winch them clear due to begin later this week.

Two boats remain in the ‘sinkhole’ in the Chemistry area of Whitchurch (Jacob King/PA)

Engineers from the Canal & River Trust oversaw the operation to refloat the Pacemaker, which saw the craft pulled underneath a movable footbridge and then refloated inside a temporary dam.

Fire crews helped around 12 people to safety after declaring a major incident at 4.22am on December 22 as millions of gallons of water escaped from the canal.

After the Pacemaker was moved using a winch, engineers took just over an hour to fill a newly-dammed area with water, allowing the boat to rejoin the canal network.

The boat’s owner Paul Stowe then stepped on board to inspect the inside.

Engineers working to refloat the Pacemaker (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Stowe, who is currently living in rented accommodation, recalled how he had rescued his cats as he and family members saw a “gaping hole” appear under the boat, having been woken at around 4.05am.

He told the Press Association: “At the moment I don’t feel like the boat’s mine.

“There are an awful lot of people here.

“Once everybody’s gone and once we’ve had it inspected and checked, we’ve had all the repairs done and it’s back in the water, then I’ll feel like it’s my boat.”

Describing the canal breach, Mr Stowe added: “When it actually happened I looked over the stern of the boat and within 20 minutes this went from nothing to an enormous hole in the ground.

“It was almost like an implosion.”