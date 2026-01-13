Demolition of fourth clifftop home at risk of falling into the sea begins

The demolition of a fourth clifftop home in a Suffolk seaside village has begun as a council warned there are “no viable long-term solutions to stop the erosion”.

Two homes in Thorpeness were demolished last year following coastal erosion and work to tear down a third property began last week.

East Suffolk Council said work to demolish a fourth home began on Monday, having been brought forward due to further erosion over the weekend.

It had originally been due to be demolished late this month.

Some homes on North End Avenue, Thorpeness, have already been demolished (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The council said it is meeting residents individually “to ensure they understand how they may be affected by the most recent cliff loss”.

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “Following further erosion at the weekend, we are meeting individually with residents at the northern end of Thorpeness to ensure they understand how they may be affected by the most recent cliff loss and what steps they need to take, and when.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for those residents whose homes have already been demolished and for those who may face this difficulty in the coming weeks.

“We ask people to be considerate to these residents and the wider community and refrain from visiting the affected area wherever possible.

The properties are at risk of falling into the sea following coastal erosion (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Our primary focus is on safety, both for residents and members of the public.

“In some places, there are now large drops from the footpath on to the beach and whilst fencing and signage is in place, we urge people to stay away from the cliffs and beach in this area.

“Whilst there are no viable long-term solutions to stop the erosion at Thorpeness, we continue to work around the clock with residents, the Environment Agency and the local MP to tackle this developing situation and to consider any potential short-term solutions which may slow the erosion.”