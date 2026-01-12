Swinney ‘very concerned’ about situation in Iran

Scotland’s First Minister has said he is “very concerned” about the situation in Iran, accusing the ruling regime of acting with a “disregard” for human rights.

John Swinney stressed the need for the international community to work together to “create a peaceful approach” to growing unrest there.

His comments come as hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in an uprising against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protests in Iran began in late December over the ailing economy and have transformed into the most significant challenge to the regime for several years.

US President Donald Trump is now reported to have said that the American military is considering “very strong options” in Iran.

But Mr Swinney stressed the need to “work to create a peaceful approach to the way these issues are resolved”.

Speaking on a visit to Cowdenbeath in Fife, the Scottish First Minister said: “I am very concerned about the experience of the citizens of Iran, in what they are facing at the hands of a regime that is acting with disregard to the human rights of the people of Iran.”

Mr Swinney added: “In these circumstances it is important that the human rights of individuals are protected and we work to create a peaceful approach to the way these issues are resolved and that should underpin all international dialogue on this question.”

Asked about the prospect of action by America, Mr Swinney said he was a “very strong supporter of an international rules-based system, which enables us to live in peace and security and has enabled that to be the case for a very long period of years since the Second World War”.

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media, protesters dance and cheer around a bonfire as they take to the streets in Tehran, Iran (UGC via AP)

The First Minister added: “I think the international community needs to invest ever more in the importance of a rules-based system to protect all within our society.”

His comments came after UK Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said that Westminster had already used sanctions against Iran “to the full extent we can”, adding that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was working with partners to see how “we can bring international pressure to bear” on the country’s government.

He added: “I don’t think anybody would question the fact that this Government cares very deeply about civilians and people in Iran.

“We will do everything we can.”