Sophie takes a shot at goal as she shows off hockey skills

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her hockey skills as she met the England Hockey teams.

Sophie took shots against goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard as she joined the women’s squad on the bright blue hockey pitch at their base at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The Duchess of Edinburgh takes shots against goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard during a visit to England Hockey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sophie on the pitch at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess chatted with both the senior women’s and men’s players on Monday as they prepare for the next leg of the FIH Pro League and then World Cup qualification.

Sophie, who has been patron of England Hockey since 2006, was dressed all in black, in a matching blazer, jumper and trousers, except for a pendant necklace and her white Adidas running shoes which featured a flash of neon pink and yellow on the soles.

Sophie with goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duchess talks to team members during a gym session (Aaron Chown/PA)

She took part in training drills with the women’s team and watched the squads in action during a training session.

The duchess, who is a big fan of the sport, also met members of the England Hockey executive team and discussed future plans including hosting the EuroHockey Championships in 2027.

Fellow royal the Princess of Wales was a keen hockey player at Marlborough College, where she captained the school team.