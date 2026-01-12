Sexualised images created by Grok ‘weapons of abuse’ – Kendall

Sexualised images created by AI chatbot Grok are “weapons of abuse”, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has said, as she told MPs that creating non-consensual intimate images will become a criminal offence from this week.

Ms Kendall labelled AI-generated images of women “tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood and much, much more” as being “weapons of abuse”.

Making a statement in the Commons, the Technology Secretary said the Internet Watch Foundation “reports criminal imagery of children as young as 11, including girls sexualised and toddlers”.

She continued: “This is child sexual abuse.

“We’ve seen reports of photos being shared of women in bikinis, tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood, and much, much more.

“Lives can and have been devastated by this content which is designed to harass, torment and violate people’s dignity.

“They are not harmless images.

“They’re weapons of abuse, disproportionately aimed at women and girls, and they are illegal.”

Ms Kendall said creating or requesting to create non-consensual intimate images will become a criminal offence this week after legislation on it was passed last year.

She said she would make it a “priority offence” in the Online Safety Act.