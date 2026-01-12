Ocado launches ‘small steak’ in new aisle for people on weight loss jabs

Ocado has launched a “small steak” aimed at customers on weight loss jabs seeking smaller portions while maintaining a healthy nutrient-rich diet.

The online grocer’s new “weight management” aisle includes products from Marks & Spencer’s new “nutrient dense” range – also designed for those on GLP-1 weight loss medications – as well as meals containing less than 600 calories while remaining high in protein.

Other than the Turf and Clover small extra lean steak 100g, products in the aisle include the M&S high protein cottage cheese, only 3 ingredients two beef burgers and nutrient dense Romesco chicken, as well as the Huel ready to drink black edition chocolate 500ml and press chicken teriyaki and turkey lentil bolognese meals.

Ocado follows retailers including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Greggs in recently advertising new ranges catering for those taking GLP-1 drugs.

Estimates suggest as many as 2.5 million adults in the UK were using weight loss injections by July last year while Ocado’s own study found more than one in five (22%) had considered using them – rising to more than a third (37%) of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Despite the growing uptake, the survey for Ocado found just 40% of consumers understood how GLP-1 drugs, commonly known by brand names such as Mounjaro or Wegovy, help users to lose weight.

Some 73% of respondents said it would be helpful to know which foods and meals could support lean muscle preservation during weight loss.

Charlie Parker, senior nutritionist at Ocado Retail, said: “As weight loss medications become more widely used, it’s crucial that diet and nutrition remain part of the conversation.

“Preserving lean muscle mass plays an important role in long-term health, metabolism and overall wellbeing.

“We’re seeing customers actively seek out high-protein, high-fibre foods and balanced meal options to support healthier weight loss journeys and with reduced appetites.”

Ocado’s week-on-week figures between the end of December and beginning of January show demand for protein-rich staples soared, with sales of steak up 63%, chicken up 88%, cottage cheese up 138% and liquid egg whites up 82%.

Savanta surveyed 2,134 UK adults in December.