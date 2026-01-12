Kate invites Red Roses to Windsor Castle for Rugby World Cup win celebration

The Princess of Wales is hosting a special reception for the Red Roses at Windsor Castle this week to celebrate their Rugby World Cup win.

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union, will be joined by the England women’s rugby team at the historic royal residence on Thursday.

The players and the team’s staff will be given a tour of the castle before joining Kate at the gathering to show off their trophy.

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the World Cup final in September, watched by a record 81,885 people who filled a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

Kate and the Prince of Wales shared their congratulations, hailing the new champions.

The princess watched the team defeat Australia in Brighton during one of the tournament’s pool matches, joining the Roses in the changing room afterwards as the players staged a celebratory sing-song.

Marlie Packer, Zoe Aldcroft and coach John Mitchell were made OBEs in the New Year Honours while Ellie Kildunne, Sadia Kabeya and Megan Jones were made MBEs.

The players will bring along their World Cup trophy to show Kate and join her for a team photo.